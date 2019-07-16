Andy Clark

Andrew “Andy” Franklin Clark, 32, of Signal Mountain, passed away Tuesday, July 9 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Clark; grandparents, Billy Jo and Charlotte Whitmire, Andrew and Josephine Clark; and aunts and uncles, Karen Whitmire, Cindy Johnson and Tim Whitmire.

He is survived by his mother, Teresa Whitmire Clark; step-dad, Bobby Nolan; son, Blake Cameron Clark; sister, Mellissa Day; brothers, Robert and Kevin Clark; step-brothers and sisters, Sam, Angel and Brandon Nolan, Brittiany and April Eastridge; niece and nephews, Brooklyn, Zariyah and Jayden, along with several step-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Sunday, July 14 at New Beginnings Church on Signal Mountain with Paul Thornton officiating.

