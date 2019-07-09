Wilder Triplett

Wilder Drew Triplett, age 7 weeks, of South Pittsburg, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Wilder was a fierce and courageous fighter during her time here on this earth.

She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Tommy Martin, Dan Higgins and Valerie Triplett.

Wilder is survived by her loving parents, Isaiah and Blair Higgins Triplett; big brothers, Brior and Arrow; grandparents, Eric (Liza) Higgins, Christie (Tim) Dean, and Lisa (Nathan) Triplett; great grandparents, Marie Higgins, Bob Triplett, Wilma Martin and Marilyn Brown, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

There was no visitation at the funeral home and a private burial was held.

