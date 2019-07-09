Doyle Dishman, 52, of Dunlap, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home. He was a veteran of Desert Storm where he served with the 212th Engineering Division of The United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Lynn Dishman; and grandparents, Tess and Margie Dishman, and Daily and Betty Skyles.

He is survived by his daughter, Carly Dishman, Cleveland; son, William Doyle “D.J.” Dishman, Jr, Tampa, Florida; granddaughter, Stella Rose Dishman; parents, Eddie and Carlotta Dishman, Dunlap; brother, Charles Dishman, Dunlap; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and

friends.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, July 10 at Collier Cemetery with Rev. Shane Nivens and Rev. Elmer Blaylock officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

Donations can be made to American Diabetes Association or the Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.