Claudia Jane Pike Angel, 70, of Pikeville, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Erlanger Bledsoe.

She was of the Christian faith and a member of Faithway Assembly of God in Lafollette, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gleason and Helen Boling; brother, Charles Lee “Buddy” Pike; and niece, Nancy Lynn Rupert.

She is survived by her children, Kimberly (Matthew) Burgess of Dunlap, Samona Berry of Austin, Texas, Adrian Berry of Dunlap, and Damon (Jennifer) Berry of Dayton; and Jennifer (Michael) Hitchcox of Pikeville; grandchildren, Aaron, Bry’Ana, Skylar, Damar, Jazmion, Darrius, Joshua, Keisha, Adrianna, Hannah, Micah, Helaina, Isaiah, Taylor and Austin; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Brody, Isabella, Albert, Jesse’Ann and Joshua; sisters, Paula Fay Qwaiyy of Kalamazoo, Michigan and Cathy Elaine (John) Rupert of St. Marys, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Laryssa Adams, Kevin Adams, Larry Adams, all of Kalamazoo, Christopher Lee Pike of Straw Plains, Debbi (Jason) Wicker and Jetta (Hector) Hernandez, both from St. Marys, Ohio; and 32 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 10 in the funeral home chapel with Joe Davis officiating. Burial was in Hughes Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville.