Carolyn Godsey McClure, 65, of Hixson, passed away Sunday July 7, 2019 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Snooks and Louise Godsey.

She is survived by her daughter, Christin Layne, Dunlap; grandson, Austin Nevels; brother, Darrell Godsey; and niece, Jennifer Massengale, both of Hixson.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, July 9 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jared Wood officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.