Brenda Minton Whitworth, 71, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her residence. She attended Yellow Springs Primitive Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Thomas Whitworth; parents, Kelly and Hazel Teeters Minton; four siblings, Robert, Jerry, Jewell and Kelly Minton, Jr.; and step-son, Jerry Whitworth.

She is survived by her children, Regina Layne, Barry (Tracey) Rogers, Kelly (Edward) Kilgore, and Rhonda (Dennis) Minton; step-children, Shirley (A.R.) Simmons, Peggie (Randall) Blair, and Marilyn (Bobie) Fowler; sisters-in-law, Eva Jane Minton, Shirley Minton, Lilly Smith, Deamie Moody, Jennie Hollis, Lorene Snyder and Joyce Glover, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, July 3 at McGlothen Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.