Few businesses reach the 100-year mark, no matter their service, but a local funeral home has accomplished that feat. Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center recognized its centennial anniversary on June 28.

“We’ve always been proud to serve this community,” said funeral director Dan Ewton, who took over as owner in 1964. “Our family has had a long history here.”

For more see the July 4 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.