Ivan Lee Miller, 74, of Signal Mountain, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Erlanger Hospital. Mr. Miller was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernie and Ava Hartman Miller; two sisters, Vernice Smith and Joyce Stewart; and two brothers, Myron and Awdley Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Griffith Miller; son, Kevin (Blair) Miller; daughter, Carolyn Yvonne Miller; brother, Edwin (Denise) Miller; sister, Winnona Pikus; five grandchildren, McKenzie, Layla, Carter, Ava and Grayson, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 1 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.