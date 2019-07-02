Glenda Faye Swanger, 75, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday evening, June 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a beloved grandmother and her grandchildren were the love of her life. She loved working in her flower garden.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Bob Swanger; parents, Max and Margaret Keener; sister, Clata Boyd; brother, Waymon Keener; and special nephew, Ryan Swanger.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen (Lynn) Dempsey, Whitwell and Sandra Swanger, Dunlap; two grandchildren, Brynna (Zachery) Hudson and Riley Dempsey; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Brayden and Ina Kate; three sisters, Maxine Johnson and Kay Keener of Pikeville and Katherine Baron of Florida; brother, Clifford “Rabbit” Keener of Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews. She will forever be remembered by her loving family and friends.

Memorial services were held Wednesday, July 3 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Michael Shrum officiating.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.

