Valley Fest land still zoned as residential

Property used for the ninth annual Valley Fest will not be zoned commercial, following a vote by the Dunlap City Commission on June 20.

Ordinance #270 was read by City Recorder-Treasurer Norman Hatfield. Had it taken effect, following another required reading later, the large field at the corner of Wagner Lane and Pine Street would have changed from R-1, low density residential, to C-1, general commercial.

