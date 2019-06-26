I stand…parade, food, music, fireworks

For decades, Independence Day in Sequatchie County has been a time for families to celebrate together while allowing many to meet up with friends they may not have seen for years. This year will be no different, with the July 4 parade and related activities set for next week.

A day of patriotism, fun, food, and music begins at 9:00 a.m. with parade participants moving south on Rankin Avenue. This year’s theme is “I Stand for the Flag, I Kneel for the Cross.” Businesses, churches, and community groups are invited to make floats and be part of the parade.

