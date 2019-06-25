Karen Marshall

Karen Lynn Marshall, 63, of Dunlap, Tennessee died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Hospice Care Center. She was of the Church of Christ faith. She was a longtime member of the TN Association of Fairs, very active in the 4-H programs, and was a 4-H program assistant. Karen also worked with the Sequatchie County Library summer reading program and was very active in Sequatchie County community events.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Willie Ruth Mason; sister, Deborah Mason; aunt, Geraldine Smith; and uncle, Charles Rains.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sabra (Amanda) Marshall of Chattanooga and Deborah (Bartlee) Norton of Cleveland; son Eric (Alex) Marshall of Dunlap; four grandchildren, Trace, Tripp, Tenslee, and Maria; father, Archie Mason; sister, Pam (Charles) Smith of Dunlap; aunt, Elzada Rains of Dunlap; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 27 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Minister Dennis Smith officiating. Burial will be in Collier Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday June 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday June 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lusk Community Center.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.