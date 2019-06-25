Charles Briggs Lasater, 80, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lorena Jones Lasater; and brother, Lawrence “Bit” Lasater.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Green Lasater, Dunlap; daughter, Karen (Michael) Lowe, Palmer; sister, Linda (Jim) Jones, Dunlap.; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A memorial service was held at the graveside on Thursday, June 20 at Hoodenpyle Cemetery with Bro. Johnny Jones officiating.

The family requests donations be made to the Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network or Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.