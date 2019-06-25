Carole Hubbard

Madalyn Carole McLain Hubbard, 75, of Hixson, Tennessee passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mona Hickman McLain, and her sister, Scarlett Ann McLain Holliday.

Survivors include her son, Ashlie (Shelley) Hubbard; three sisters, Wanda Hennessee, Elizabeth (Thomas) Dillard, and Janet (Gerald) Land; two brothers, James (Tamara) McLain and Mark McLain; and several nieces and nephews.

Carole was a 1962 graduate of Sequatchie County High School in Dunlap. She worked at DuPont and later as a LPN at Soddy Daisy Health Care Center, just recently at Woodland Terrace. Carole loved her job, her patients and their families. She had many loving friends who were an important part of her life. Carole was a member of North Hamilton Church of Christ.

Carole fought a long and courageous battle with cancer.

A memorial service was held Thursday, June 20 at North Hamilton Church of Christ with Freddie Clayton and David Smith officiating.

Donations can be made to The Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network of Dunlap or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Hamilton Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hixson was in charge of arrangements.