Betty Wilson

Betty L. Wilson, 76, of Fair Oaks, Indiana, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.

She was born to the late Porter and Gena Breeden on June 2, 1943 in Blue Ridge, Georgia. Betty owned and operated Wilson Tire with her husband for 20 years and she was also a beautician for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Wilson.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacie (Jeremy) Crama; four brothers, Benson, Joe, Jerry and John Breeden; and grandson, Nolan Crama.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Daus Mountain Cemetery with Minister Freddie Clayton officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.