Esther Keener

Esther Oxendine Keener of the Lumbee Tribe, 88, of Dunlap, formerly of Pembroke, North Carolina, died Monday, June 17, 2019. She was a member of Christian Worship Center in Whitwell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, W.R. “Whitey” Keener; parents William Henry and Beatrace Oxendine; son, Neil Bradley Cummings; sisters, Naomi, Pauline, Stella Mae and Hazel; and brother, John Oxendine

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Tiska and Loretta (Richard) Abston, both of Dunlap; son, William Ray (Shiloah) Keener, Pikeville; grandchildren, Scott Cummings, Mary Rose Crause, Barry Locklear, Evan Abston, Neala Childs, Nakela Tiska, William Keener, Brayden Keener, and Kamerin Keener; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Branson, Myles, Clara, Caleb, Dawson, and Noah; special niece, Col. Karla Jo Miller, and son, Quinton Miller; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 19 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Allen Griffith officiating. Burial was in Humble Cemetery.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.