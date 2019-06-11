Michael David Smith, 44, of Dunlap, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home. He was born March 15, 1975.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herman Mac Cunningham and Arnnie Nunley Cunningham; and brother, Craig Allen Smith.

He is survived by his daughter, Harley Shanay Smith-Maple; son, Michael “Tyler” Smith, Dunlap; two granddaughters, Zoe Danielle Maple and Delilah Emma-Grace Maple, Dunlap; mother, Mary Emma Smith, Dunlap; father, David Cartwright, Cartwright community; brothers, Keith (Tracy) Cunningham,

Soddy Daisy, and Danny Wayne (Amy), Ooltewah; nephews, SSG Britton Allen (Emily) Smith, Keesler AFB, Mississippi, and Jordan Keith Cunningham, Soddy Daisy; niece, Katie Cunningham, Soddy Daisy; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; special uncle and aunt, Danny and Carolyn Basham, Whitwell.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 7 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Barry Basham officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.