Janice Wilkey

Janice L. Wilkey of Winter Haven, Florida, born May 2, 1951 and passed away May 29, 2019, left the loving arms of her husband for the arms of Jesus. She was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Marshall Valentine Lewis and Velma Jo Mathis Lewis.

She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 45 years, Carl D. Wilkey; children, Charlotte Begley (Jay), Paul Wilkey (Dannie), Bryan Levi (Brenda), Jason Wilkey (Danielle), and Matthew Wilkey; sisters, Maggie Lewis, Diane Lewis, Fugate (Randy); mother-in-law, Juanita Wilkey; sister-in-law, Joni Wilkey, Adams; brothers-in-law, Jerry Wilkey, Robert Wilkey and Bill Wilkey (Donna); 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with many extended loving family members and friends.

A memorial service was held Sunday, June 9 at First Baptist church of Lake Alfred, Florida with Pastors Mike Jones and Floyd Whiteside officiating.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 29 at 1:00 p.m. EST at Falling Water Baptist Church, Roberts Mill Road in Hixson, Tennessee with Pastors Tommy Taylor and Floyd Whiteside officiating.