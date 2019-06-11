Diane McCarver

| | 0

Sybil “Diane” McCarver, 55, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at her residence.   

Diane never met a stranger and had lots of friends. She was a member of Dunlap Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Luke McCarver; Alicia’s father, Terry Seals; parents, Norman and Glennis Hobbs Johnson; sister, Norma Smith; and grandparents, Grady and Lucille Lockhart Hobbs, and Samuel and Mary Johnson.

She is survived by her longtime partner, Larry Branan of Dunlap; daughter, Alicia Russo of Hixson; sisters, Cecelia (Mark) Peak and Kayla Chandler, both of Dunlap; brother-in-law, Tommy Smith; granddaughter, Karlee Ball; several nieces and nephew, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 7 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Davis Chapel Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment