Sybil “Diane” McCarver, 55, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at her residence.

Diane never met a stranger and had lots of friends. She was a member of Dunlap Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Luke McCarver; Alicia’s father, Terry Seals; parents, Norman and Glennis Hobbs Johnson; sister, Norma Smith; and grandparents, Grady and Lucille Lockhart Hobbs, and Samuel and Mary Johnson.

She is survived by her longtime partner, Larry Branan of Dunlap; daughter, Alicia Russo of Hixson; sisters, Cecelia (Mark) Peak and Kayla Chandler, both of Dunlap; brother-in-law, Tommy Smith; granddaughter, Karlee Ball; several nieces and nephew, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 7 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Davis Chapel Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.