Wesley Simpson

Wesley Coleman Simpson, 64 of Lafayette, Tennessee, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Mr. Simpson was born November 1, 1954 in Portland, the son of the late Wesley Leroy and Josephine Simpson.

Mr. Simpson is survived by his wife, Melissa Brewer Simpson of Lafayette; son, Wesley Coleman Simpson Jr. of Smyrna; three daughters, Mistie Dawn Saravaia of Georgia, Sherry Elizabeth Chaussey of Portland and McKayla Jee Ann Simpson of Lafayette; three brothers, Roy Eugene Simpson of Florida, William Bryant (Butch) Simpson of Portland and Jerry Wayne Simpson of Cottontown; two sisters, Lora Juliette Latinen of Old Hickory and Rondia Mae Lemmons of Red Boiling Springs; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Memorial services were held Sunday, April 7 at Mt. Pleasant General Baptist Church in Portland.

Online condolences can now be made at www.gilbertfuneral.com