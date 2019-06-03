Motorcycle, truck collide on Rankin Avenue
A motorcycle and truck collided at the intersection of U.S. Highway 127 and Hickey Circle in Dunlap on Monday afternoon, June 3. Numerous emergency personnel responded to the scene at about 1:45 p.m. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the wreck. For more, see the June 6 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.
2 Comments
me and my brither was driving about five miutes after it happen, i hope the man is okay im not sure i freaked out when i seen a white cover over something, i hope all is okay amd is in prayers
I saw the reck, the people on the motorcycle you are in my prayers.the truck pulled out in front of the motorcyle god be with the people on the motorcycle . It was crazy. Prayers to the family too