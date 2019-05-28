Donna Knox

Donna Louise Knox, 59, of Dunlap, ran into the arms of Jesus on May 25, 2019. Her loving husband, Bill Knox, and devoted grandson, James Ling, along with family, were by her side.

Donna was born on November 3, 1959. She lived most of her life in South Florida where she and her husband ran a successful pool company, Knox Pools. In 2008, they bought a home in Dunlap, Tennessee, where they established a beautiful community of friends. She began working at Sequatchie County Conservation, where she continued to spread her gift of love and joy to so many.

Knowing Donna means you were loved by her. She is remembered for her positivity, joy, friendliness, passion and genuine love for others. In memory of Donna, “I love you more!”

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 1 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m., located at 5606 East Valley Road in Dunlap.

Those who wish to remember Donna in a special way can make gifts in her memory to the Agricultural In The Classroom through the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation at AITC, PO Box 313, Columbia, TN 38402 or https://www.tnfarmbureau .org/aitcdonation.