County buys property for future prospects

The purchase of $375,000 for a building and four acres at the industrial park was approved by the Sequatchie County Commission on Monday evening, May 20 during a special called meeting. No specific purpose for the building and property were discussed, though County Executive Keith Cartwright said the county needed to be proactive when it comes to drawing in manufacturers and businesses.

In a similar move, the commission unanimously approved the formation of a county industrial development board.

