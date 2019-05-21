Marilyn Hixson Hodge, 77, of Dunlap, died Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Ova Hughes Hixson; a sister, Marie Barker; and a brother, Rubin Hixson.

She is survived by a daughter, Rona Johnson (Joey Holland), Dunlap; two grandchildren, Maranda (Andrew) Johnson and Cassidy Holland; one great-granddaughter, Makayla Johnson; and two nephews, Hugh and Edward Barker.

There will be no services at this time. Burial will be in Hixson Cemetery at a later date.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.