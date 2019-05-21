Jeffery Rian Harvey, 45, of Dunlap, died Monday afternoon, May 20, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, Smith Denny Harvey.

He is survived by his daughter, Ashlee Harvey; son, Zachary Harvey; mother, Margie Ruth Harvey; two sisters, Rita Cagle and Janice (Larry) Harvey; two brothers, Brian (Cyndi) Cagle, and Curtis Harvey, all of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Monday, May 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.