Diana Louise Lockhart, 65, of Signal Mountain, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Lockhart; grandson, Logan Lepard; parents, A.J. and Billie Brown; and brother, A.J. Brown, Jr.

She is survived by her two daughters, Alisha Vaughn of Winter Haven, Florida and Winter Lockhart of Signal Mountain; son, Brian Smith of Chattanooga; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sharon Carden of Texas, Betty Brown of Georgia and Evelyn Gideon of Lafayette, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 17 at Lone Oak Church of God with Rev. Glen Key officiating. Burial was in Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.