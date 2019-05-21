Clifford Lee Matheny, Jr., 93, of Michigan, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Living Joy Assisted Living Care in Swartz Creek, Michigan.

Mr. Matheny was born August 1, 1925 in Terre Haute, Indiana and was a Mason and an Iron Worker for 65 years. He was a member of the Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Katharyn “Bunt” Wallace Matheny; parents, Clifford Lee and Laura Leggit Matheny; a son, James Matheny; and a sister, Alelia Adams.

Survivors include a son, Alan (Victoria) Matheny; a daughter, Marty Brubaker; seven grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brandon Gates officiating. Burial will follow in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens in Dunlap. The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.