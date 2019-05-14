Sonny Higdon, 90, of Dunlap, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his home.

Sonny was a talented stone mason and his beautiful work will remain for decades. He was a member of the Sequatchie County Rescue Squad since 1968, and former chairman of the Sequatchie County Republican Party. He helped deliver food baskets and toys to the less fortunate during the Christmas Season. He was a cattleman and loved animals of all kinds.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee Higdon; daughter, Billie Sue Layne; son, Pete Higdon; and grandson, Richard Aaron Layne.

He is survived by his daughter, Edwina (Joe) Raines; son, Bobby (Tennie) Higdon, both of Dunlap; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Babe Henry of Dunlap, and Twanda Herron of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 13 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Donnie Lawson officiating. Burial was in Bryant Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.