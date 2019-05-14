Mary Willie Easterly, 92, of the New Hope community, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 with her family at her side.

She was preceded in death by Vance Easterly, her husband of 52 years; her brother, Herman W. Barber of Tullahoma; and parents, Ira A. and Ida Rogers Barber.

Survivors are her children, Franklyn (Betty) Easterly, Elaine (Don) Kell, Jerry (Lisa) Easterly, Terry, and Kenny Easterly; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Doris Dempsey and Carolyn (H.L.) Abernathy; brother, Fred Barber; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mary Willie was born in Marion County Tennessee on January 21, 1927, but had lived in Sequatchie County since her teens and was a 1944 graduate of Sequatchie County High School. After her retirement from Sequatchie General Hospital, where she worked for 25 years, Mary Willie enjoyed going on trips with the Dunlap Senior Center. She also enjoyed her hobbies of Barber genealogy, sewing, knitting, and refinishing furniture.

Throughout her life, Mary Willie was known as a caregiver in the community and with her extended family. She often visited sick neighbors and relatives in their homes or the nursing home, and sat with many family members during their last earthly days. She was an active lifelong member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church and helped write the history of the church.

Although physical disabilities and dementia robbed her of good health the last four years of her life, she still knew her family and caregivers.

The family would like to thank Henrietta Yell for her loving care these last four years and Pearlie Vandergriff of SETHRA.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 11 at New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Bro. Jimmy Byrd officiating. Burial was in Rogers Cemetery.

