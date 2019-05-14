Georgia Ruth Sims, 89, passed away May 12, 2019 at Memorial Northpark Hospital surrounded by family.

She was born June 22, 1929 in Dunlap, the daughter of Clarence and Neta (Elliott) Boyd. Georgia enjoyed time spent with family and friends talking on her front porch.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hack Sims; brothers, J.C. Boyd and Billy W. Boyd; sister, Avis (Boyd) Walker; son, Burnette Sims; and granddaughter, Jennifer Sims, all of Dunlap.

She is survived by her brothers, Z.T. (Joyce) Boyd and John (Wanda) Boyd; daughter, Judy (Royce) Tankersley; sons, Tommy (Carol) Sims and John Wayne (Vicki) Sims; grandchildren, Dewayne, Mandi, Wendy, John Michael, Candy and Tobi, along with several nieces and nephews and many great and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 15 in the funeral home chapel with Lanny Tate officiating. Burial followed in Rankin Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.