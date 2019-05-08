SCHS Band wins first place in Pigeon Forge By Editor | May 8, 2019 | 0 The Sequatchie County High School concert band placed first in Class A, with an excellent rating, at the Music in the Parks Festival in Pigeon Forge on May 4. For more see the May 9 issue of The Dunlap Tribune. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Thomas guilty of assaulting Dunlap doctor and staff May 8, 2019 | No Comments »