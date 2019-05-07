Kelsey Lee Griffith, 83, of the Cartwright community, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his son, Chip Griffith; parents, Robert E. Lee and Carrie Morton Griffith; sister, Lucille; and brothers, Bill, Joe and Charlie.

Survivors include his sons, Robert and Michael; daughter, Angie; granddaughter, Savannah; and grandson, Cody.

Kelsey attended LA Tech University for two years, majoring in aviation and receiving his private pilot license. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as Military Police in 1973, with the rank of Master Sergeant. The Air Force presented him with a U.S. flag which was flown at the U.S. Memorial in Washington D.C. in his honor. He was awarded life membership in President Reagan’s Republican Presidential Task Force, which consisted of 39 members. He received from President Reagan an American Flag which was dedicated to him in the Rotunda of United States Capital. He also received the Medal of Merit from President Reagan.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, May 7 at Condra Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

