Valley Fest 2019 is here!

Local favorites, some with roots in the Sequatchie Valley, are joining nationally-known entertainers for the ninth annual Valley Fest May 1-5. Starting with a carnival on Wednesday, the downtown festival includes a car show, race, arts show, fireworks, food, crafts, and a wide range of singing and music.

Singing starts Friday with performers brought to Valley Fest by Jill Taylor and Music Makers. Children, teen, and young adult singers begin their shows at 3:30 p.m. and continue to approximately 9:00.

Country, bluegrass, and gospel opens Valley Fest on Saturday at 1:20 p.m., with Dunlap’s Just Country Band. The group began in 1984 and plays throughout the tri-state region. Members, well-known by many in the community, include Teresa Camp, Eddie Camp, Meredith Goins, Randall Cagle, Jonathan Massengale, Bobby Austin, and Ralph Green.

