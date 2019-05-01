Keener signs with Kentucky Wesleyan

Advancing to the TSSAA state tournament the past two seasons, Sequatchie County High School senior Will Keener has been one of the school’s most successful athletes in any sport. Last week, Keener made the decision to continue his wrestling career at Kentucky Wesleyan University (KWU) in Owensboro, and is the first male from SCHS to sign in the sport.

“It came down to two options,” said the son of Lance and Shelly Keener. “Simpson University in Iowa offered more scholarship money, but it’s $50,000 a year. KWU offered $15,000 a year, a larger portion.”

For more see the May 2 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.