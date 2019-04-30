Ruth Turner

Ruth Evelyn Foust Turner, 90, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her residence.

She was a member of Dunlap church of Christ and for many years was a member of Morgansville church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn “Tommy” Turner; parents, Melvin and Hallie Sanders Foust; brother, S.L. Foust; and sister, Gearline Foust.

She is survived by one brother, Frank (Patricia) Foust; one sister, Clara Mae Foust Turner (Alfred); along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 27 in the funeral home chapel with Freddie Clayton officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.