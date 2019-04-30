Billy Joe Hitchcox, 60, of Pikeville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Erlanger Hospital following a brief illness.

He was a lion of a man with a work ethic comparable to none, and he was a lamb with a heart of gold. Billy Joe loved his family with all his heart and was constantly searching for relatives through genealogy research; and like his father before him, claimed kin to almost everyone he met.

He was a 42 year employee of Dunlap Stone/Thomas Brothers and a farmer. Billy Joe loved the outdoors and was an avid coon hunter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Verner and Gladys Hitchcox; sister, Betty Rains; brother, Clifford Hitchcox; and sister, Charlotte Hitchcox.

He is survived by the love of his life, Geneva Hitchcox, to whom he was married for 39 years; daughter, Amy Jo (Brad) Evans; grandchildren, Geneva Joan and Arthur Joe Evans; sisters, Patty (Bill) Holland, Carol (Perry) Swafford and Sandy (T.A.) Smith; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rae and Joe Clifton; sister-in-laws, Sandra Hitchcox and Donna Holden; brother-in-laws, Bobby Rains and Auggy Smith; a multitude of nieces and nephews; and close friend, Willie Smith.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. T.A. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Granny Ruth’s Garden. Visitation was held Wednesday from 9:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.