Ann Marie Rigsby Williams, 68, of Dunlap, Tennessee, lost her battle with cancer on April 29, 2019 and went home to be with the Lord. Ann was the caregiver of her family and was always there for them.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Larry Williams; son, Bryan Lee Johnson; parents, John Thomas and Rebecca Bell Rigsby; three brothers, Leslie, John Burton and George Rigsby; and sister, Mary Lou Johnson.

She is survived by her sons, Craig Anthony and Jeffery Lawrence Williams of Dunlap; sisters, Jeweline Croom of Kansas, Martha Skyles Owens and Wilma Rigsby of Dunlap; brother, William (Clata) Rigsby of Dunlap; six grandchildren, Emily, Jadyn and Kenley Williams, Riley Skyles, Hunter and Becca Rigsby, all of Dunlap; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 2 at Cagle – Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Bill Wolfe officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home chapel.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.