Thelma Mae Isham, 73, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Parkridge Medical Center. She attended New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was active with the Dunlap Senior Citizens.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michell Isham; parents, Leonard Milwood and Eddie Mae Newman; and step-father, Fred Newman.

She is survived by three children, Mike Isham of Dayton, James (Barbara) Isham of Dunlap, and Linda (Shannon Harvey) Isham of Dunlap; grandchildren, Justin (Rikki) Harvey, Jarrett Harvey, Ronald Isham and Brittany Isham; five great-grandchildren; sister, Rita Masterson; brothers, Mark, Jimmy, and Danny Newman, all of Dunlap, and Bruce Newman, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 19 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jimmy Byrd officiating. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.