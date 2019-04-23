Steven Gary Sims, 68, of Artesia, New Mexico, formerly of Soddy-Daisy, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Dunlap.

Gary was a 1969 graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and a 1973 graduate of University of the South in Sewanee. He was CEO of J. S. Ward and Son Insurance Company of Artesia, New Mexico. He was of the Presbyterian faith.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lillian Hensley Sims; brothers, Sammy and Lamar; and sister, Agnes Sims.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sara; daughters, Anna (Josh) Whitmire and Abbie (Tye) Butler; grandchildren, Jack, Beau, and Taylor Byers, Saydie Butler and Jett and Jenna Whitmire, all of Artesia; brothers, Marlin and Joe (Linda) Sims of Soddy-Daisy and Ed Sims of Dunlap; sisters, Mildred Barker, Faye Tryon, Catherine Heard and Nancy (Charles) Vandergriff, all of Dunlap, and Patricia (Ray) Phillips of Hixson; and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was a loving son, brother, uncle, husband, father and grandfather. He will be solely missed.

In accordance to his wishes, he was cremated. Memorial services were held in Artesia, New Mexico on Thursday, April 18. A later memorial service for Gary will be held in the fall at the University of the South, Sewanee.

Condolences can be sent to Gary’s family at 101 South Fourth Street, Artesia, NM 88210.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.