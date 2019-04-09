Jodie Beavers, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday April 4, 2019 while living at Alexian Village of Tennessee.

Before his onset of dementia, he was very outgoing. He was funny and light hearted, he had many friends and everyone loved him. He was the best daddy in the world making sure his children and grandchildren always knew they were special and how much he loved them. He was happiest when singing and playing bluegrass music. In 1964, he became a Master Barber. He also worked for Sequatchee Valley Electric Coop for 42 years. After his retirement in 1992, he went back to barber school and opened his own barber shop where he loved cutting hair until his health no longer allowed.

He was a member of the IBEW local chapters 846, and 175. He was also a long-time member of the Jasper Church of the Nazarene.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jodie Beavers, Sr. and MaryBelle Smith Beavers; brothers, Charlie, Delbert, Tate, Gordon, and Howard Beavers; sisters, Lorienee Sutton and Francis Holcomb.

He is survived by his children, Joe Beavers (Angelia), Jim (Hickernut) Beavers (Diane), and Aundrea Wagner (Jimmy); and wife, Fay Beavers; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Saturday April 6 at Jasper Memorial Gardens. The family requests donations be made to Jasper Church of the Nazarene building fund in honor of Jodie Beavers.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.