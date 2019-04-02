Phyllis Jane Humble McGlothen, 70 of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019.

She was a member of Dunlap Church of christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cagle Eugene and Mary Louise Turner Humble; twin brother, Philip Eugene Humble and special friend, Charlie Lockaby.

She is survived by her son, Barry (Kim) McGlothen; daughter, Christy McGlothen Lee, both of Dunlap; two brothers, Jimmy Humble of Ooltewah, Marty (Joyce) Humble of Dunlap; four grandchildren, Whitney (Jake) Simmons, Cassy Lee, Megan McGlothen and Matthew McGlothen; and two great-granddaughters, Layla and Mallory Simmons.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, in the funeral home chapel with Keith Pickett officiating. Burial followed in Collier Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.