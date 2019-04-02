Margaret Wallace

Margaret “Milli” Wilson Wallace, 70, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019.  She was a member of Dunlap church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Brents Wilson; son, Chris Wallace; and brother, John Payne Wilson

She is survived by her husband, Tommy Wallace; daughter, Laurie (Jeff) Higdon; son, John Avery (Sonya) Deakins; step-sons, Bill (Lynn) Wallace and Jerry (Brenda) Wallace; brother, James “Jay” Wilson; grandchildren, Rebecca (Todd), Brittany (Derek), Joshua, Lauren, Leah, Donovon, Kolby and Kasey; and great-grandchildren, Lance, Casandra, James and Kynnedi.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 4 at 1:00 p.m. at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with Freddie Clayton officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.

