Clara Wright-Mitchem, 80, of Chattanooga, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maynard and Rosa Lee Wright; and brother, Newell Wright.

She is survived by husband, Danny S. Mitchem; Betty (Gene) McMahan; nephews, Michael Sr. (Gayla) Wright, Greg (Tracy) Wright; great-nephews and nieces, Chelsey, Michael II, Heather, Kayla, Cole and Caroline Wright; great-great-nephews and niece, Josh Taylor, Kaiden, Michael V., Hunter, Lucas and Gracie Wright, and special cousin, Judy Brown.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 23 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

