Kate Walling

Allie Kate Narramore Walling, 90, of Dunlap, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home.

She was a member of Dunlap church of Christ. She and her husband, T.J. Walling, were founders and owners of Black Cat Tire Exchange for over 60 years and currently own and operate Kat’s Car Wash, Kat’s Equipment and Kat’s Min-E-Storage.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. “T.J.” Walling; infant daughter, Susan Kay Walling; son, Donny Walling; parents, Lee and Lennie Graham Narramore; sisters, Avis Ann Martin and Shelby Jean Vandergriff; and brother, Johnny Lee Narramore.

She is survived by her sister, Rachel Harvey of Dunlap; special niece, Sharon (Dennis) Green; grandchildren, Michelle (Ronny) Collier and Dondra (Demetri) Proffitt; great-grandchildren, Marshell and Mary Collier; several nieces and nephews; and special friends/caregivers, Randall and Reba Childress.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, April 2 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with Freddie Clayton officiating.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.