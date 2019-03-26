David Harriger

David Walter Harriger died peacefully in his sleep early Thursday morning, February 21, 2019 at his residence in Andalusia Alabama.

Born August 24, 1955 in Lansing, he was the son of the late Jesse and Crystal (Craine) Harriger of McMillan Michigan. He attended Newberry High School and enjoyed fishing and playing cards. He spent many years as a driver for J.B. Hunt.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley (Mack) and infant son, Jesse Ray.

Survivors include his son, Matthew; grandson, Casey Harriger; siblings James (Sharron) Harriger of Perry Michigan, Glenn (Laura) of Urbana, Illinois and Beverly (Warren) Holmes of Newberry, Michigan.

Per David’s request, please send any memorials to Casey Harriger, c/o Connie Seals, Child Protective Services – Sequatchie County, 1845 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN 37327.