Anna Ruth Skiles

Anna Ruth “Coon” Smith Skiles, born November 17, 1941, went home to the Lord on March 22, 2019. From Hendon, Tennessee, she had many friends and was loved by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leonard Skiles; daughter, Olisa Skiles; parents, Blane and Katie Smith; sister, Rosie Lee Swanner; and brothers, Clinton Smith and Billy Smith.

She is survived by her daughter, Loretta K. Barlow, and son-in-law, Paul Barlow of Sutton, Vermont; granddaughter, Krista K. Barlow of Nashville; grandson, Peyton James Barlow of Sutton; sister, Susie Keith and her husband; brothers, James Smith, Marvin Smith, Edward Smith, Carlos Smith, Ronnie Smith and their wives; aunt, Corene Swanner; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 27 in the funeral home chapel with Michael Presley officiating. Burial followed in Hendon Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.