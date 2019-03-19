Glenda Hendon

Glenda Ann Garrett Hendon, 77, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home.

She was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church and loved her family and spending time in her garden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Hendon; and grandson, Monty Joe Hendon.

She is survived by three daughters, Karen Smith, Wanda Faye McCallie, and Sarah Hendon Smith; son, Jimmy Lee Hendon, all of Dunlap; grandchildren, Mandy Tanner, Josh Hendon, Lindsay Knox, Meagan Smith and Candace McCallie; several great-grandchildren; sister, Berniva Needham, La Grande, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Friday, March 22 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating. Burial was in Hendon Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.