Scam concern now verified as legitimate fundraising

The Dunlap Fire Department and Southend Volunteer Fire Department posted information on social media advising residents of a possible scam operating locally. Donations were being solicited for a fire department or rescue squad, it was noted. After further communication, DFD reported the effort is actually legitimate fundraising for the Sequatchie County Rescue Squad. Department members advise anyone with visitors coming door-to-door for fundraising to ask them questions and determine their intentions.

In any situation, law enforcement should be notified for concerns of possible illegal or suspicious activity.