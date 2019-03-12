Willie Rubel Clayton, 85, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was a gospel preacher for over 50 years at congregations in Michigan, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and Tennessee, an Elder at two different congregations, and presently a member at the Dunlap church of Christ. He was a public school teacher for 28 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Vera Smith Clayton; three brothers, Paul, Audie and J.D. Clayton; and two sisters, Hazel Gann and Ruby Emmerson.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patty Grady Clayton; children, Freddie (Tammy) Clayton, Kim (Cheryl) Clayton, and Debbie (Glenn) Eidson; sister, Sue Emmerson; seven grandchildren, Jarred, Hannah, Sarah, Rebekah, David, Darren and Willie; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, along with special caretakers, Candace Boston and Amber Randolf.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 9 in the funeral home chapel with Freddie Clayton officiating. Burial was in Johnson-Lewis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Gospel Broadcasting Network or Good News Today.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

