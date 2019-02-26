Janice Frew

Janice Marie Swafford Frew, 78, of Pikeville, Tennessee died January 26, 2019.

She was retired from the Bledsoe County School System, where she spent the majority of her career as the Home Economics teacher at Bledsoe County High School. She was also a member of the Crabtree Chapter of DAR.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nina Ruth Swafford; brother, Charles Swafford; and sister, Jamie Britt.

She is survived by her children, Kim (Scott) McGeough of Pikeville, Karen Thompson of Georgia and Kyle (Dana) Frew of Missouri; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Beulah Songer and Brenda (Albert) Shoulders, both of Dunlap, Jesse Brown Swafford and Dianna Burnham, both of Arizona, Perry (Carol) Swafford and Edna (Frank) Cope, both of Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 3 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with a celebration of life at 3:00 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Granny Ruth’s Garden.

The family requests that you bring a card with your favorite memory to the visitation.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville.